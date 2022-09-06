NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Price Performance

NPTN stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $859.56 million, a P/E ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,208,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.