MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

