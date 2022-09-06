Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 37.9% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

