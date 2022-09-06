Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.68. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $13,052,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

