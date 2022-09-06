Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $277.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

