Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.