Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.89.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Lincoln National Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LNC stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89.
Lincoln National Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Lincoln National
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln National (LNC)
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.