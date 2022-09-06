Legendary Investments (LON:LEG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Legendary Investments PLC (LON:LEG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Legendary Investments shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,745,450 shares.
Legendary Investments Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.09.
Legendary Investments Company Profile
Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. It primarily seeks to invest in all sectors, including technology, energy, natural resources, and mining.
