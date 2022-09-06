Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $201,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,072,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.