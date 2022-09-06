Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.34

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and traded as low as $15.93. Kirin shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 21,300 shares trading hands.

Kirin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.38). Kirin had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.