Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Trimmed by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $295.17 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.