Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $420.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.65 and a 200 day moving average of $435.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $570.61.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 37.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

