International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $2,005,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE IBM opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

