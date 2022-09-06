International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

