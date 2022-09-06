Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Hubbell worth $26,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $206.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

