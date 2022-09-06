Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Home Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$28.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$23.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 5.7999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also

