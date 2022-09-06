Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,100 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

