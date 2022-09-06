Head to Head Review: Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) vs. Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU)

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alexco Resource and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -667.20% -12.80% -10.90% Rare Element Resources N/A -47.89% -42.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alexco Resource and Rare Element Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 2 0 0 2.00 Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Alexco Resource presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 655.81%. Given Alexco Resource’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alexco Resource is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

This table compares Alexco Resource and Rare Element Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $17.16 million 4.30 -$2.51 million ($0.55) -0.78 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$5.40 million ($0.03) -18.33

Alexco Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexco Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexco Resource beats Rare Element Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexco Resource

(Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rare Element Resources

(Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.