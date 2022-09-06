Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $29.08 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $29,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.3 %

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

