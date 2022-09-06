Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $27.88 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $27,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,178,000 after buying an additional 160,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

