General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,013 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Stock Performance

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

