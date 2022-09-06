General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.15.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi grew its stake in General Electric by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,682,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,801,000 after buying an additional 168,532 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

