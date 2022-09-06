General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,594 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $87,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $59,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $224.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.50 and its 200-day moving average is $229.13.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

