Gateley (LON:GTLY) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

GTLY stock opened at GBX 191 ($2.31) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.33. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172.55 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 262 ($3.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 203.66.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

