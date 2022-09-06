Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,376 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 74,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.