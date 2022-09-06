Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after buying an additional 379,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after buying an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 767,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 125,474 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $18,154,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 530.3% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 446,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 375,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

