Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

