Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.