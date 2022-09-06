Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 5,332 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,723,000 after purchasing an additional 141,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

NYSE:IR opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

