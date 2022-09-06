Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canon by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Canon in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.79.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

