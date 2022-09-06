Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,768,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 434.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 109,501 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,367,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,522,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.48. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

