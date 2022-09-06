Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE AMX opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

