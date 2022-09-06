Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 1,078 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ Z opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

