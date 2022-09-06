Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,869 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 35.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the first quarter worth about $223,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 11.0% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America raised PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
PLDT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.991 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.89%.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
