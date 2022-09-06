Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BBH opened at $145.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.35 and a 200 day moving average of $152.34. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $220.01.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

