Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

