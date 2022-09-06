Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $340,000 in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 219.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 342.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Orange Price Performance

Orange Profile

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.