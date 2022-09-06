Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $316,000 in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,659,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000.

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $44.29.

