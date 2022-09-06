Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $306,000 in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 46,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

JD.com Trading Down 2.9 %

About JD.com

JD opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.