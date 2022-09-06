Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,865,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of APD opened at $246.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

