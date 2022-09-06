Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $481.99 on Tuesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.