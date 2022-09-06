Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $318,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,269,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

