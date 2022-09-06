Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at $65,607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $200.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.14. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

