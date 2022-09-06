Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 49 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $430.21 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $458.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

