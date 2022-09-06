Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Crown by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.