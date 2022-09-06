First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $17.22 on Monday. First United has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.74.

First United Announces Dividend

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. First United’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First United by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 31.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

