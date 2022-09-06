Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,441,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $161.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

