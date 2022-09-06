Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.94.

