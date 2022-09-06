Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

