Fiduciary Group LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.05 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

