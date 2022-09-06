Fiduciary Group LLC Has $231,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,203,000. State Street Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,574 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,587. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

GS stock opened at $331.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

